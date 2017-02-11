On his daily visit to one small store in Almonte, Gennadi Brianski would go beyond his regular courier duties and offer a treat to his friend Taz, the shop owner's dog.

"He would give him a biscuit everyday, and Taz really looked forward to seeing him," said Sara Bazett, the owner of Soul Scents on Mill Street.

Almonte store owner Sara Bazett said Brianski will be "hugely missed.' (Submitted)

A kind and courteous courier who always wore a smile, Brianski was known by many simply as 'G', Bazett said.

The 50-year-old from Carleton Place, Ont., died Friday when a dual-wheel flew off a tractor-trailor on Highway 417 and smashed into his cargo van — killing him instantly.

When Brianski didn't show up to her store on Friday, Bazett said she knew something was wrong.

She said she met Brianski seven years ago and the two had gotten to know each other quite well during his daily pickups.

"Always positive, always had a kind thing to say, always would stop to have a chat with everyone," said Bazett, who posted this video of Brianski and Taz when she heard news her friend had been killed.

Almonte store owner remembers Gennadi Brianski0:19

"Everybody loved him. He's going to be hugely missed," she said.

'Always had a smile'

Kelly Church, the owner of Textile Traditions up the street, remembered Brianski in a similar fashion.

"[He] always had a smile. Always, 'Hello, Kelly, how are you today?' Might be a little joke along the way, and then he was gone again," said Church.

Kelly Church said Gennadi Brianski was always smiling when he came to her shop in Almonte to make his deliveries. (CBC News)

Police have charged Ottawa-based ICB Food Distribution, the company that owned the truck whose wheel set flew off, with operating an unsafe commercial vehicle. The truck driver has also been charged with driving with a detached part.

Brianski's family is asking for privacy as they grieve, but a public statement was posted on his son's Facebook page Friday, thanking those who have offered condolences.

"He was the kindest man I've ever met in my life, never missed a day of work, and loved one woman for all his life," said the statement on Dennis Brianski's Facebook page.

"If I turn out to be half the man he was, I'm sure he will be proud."