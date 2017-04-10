When Bob Hogg says that grinding flour has a certain poetic beauty, you better believe him.

A retired Carleton University English professor and a published poet, Hogg also operates one of the few — if not the only — remaining stone mills in eastern Ontario.

"It's just as beautiful as it was 40 years ago when I first [got into] milling flour. I really, really enjoy the results of the work," said Hogg, who bought the mill in 1983 and now runs it in his role as product development officer with Homestead Organics in Morrisburg, Ont.

Here's retired English prof Bob Hogg operating his rare commercial stone mill at Homestead Organics in Morrisburg pic.twitter.com/RCtIaXvPv3 — @InTownAndOut

"While I'm supposed to be very much part-time, I tend to be here more days a week than not. I've been operating the flour mill for the last year or so, I guess."

The mill's "precision-ground" stone wheels can generate about one ton of grain every three to four hours, Hogg told CBC Radio's In Town And Out last week.

While that's a fair bit of flour, it's nothing compared to commercial mills, Hogg said, that can mill some 50 tons a day.

But that pace is just fine for Hogg, who gave In Town and Out host Giacomo Panico an up-close look at why he finds milling so thrilling.