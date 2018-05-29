The church bell that called parishioners to Sunday service for almost a century in the rural Ottawa community of Bearbrook is missing, after what the church suspects was a belfry burglary.

It's not clear exactly when on Monday, May 21, the bell was stolen, but how it was stolen became evident after the bell's clanger was discovered on the church grounds later that day.

A few days later handyman John Armstrong climbed the bell tower to reattach it.

"I opened the door and there's no bell," recalled Armstrong. "I was looking around the edge, around the backside … there's nothing there, the bell's gone!"

The empty belfry at Trinity Anglican Church in the east Ottawa community of Bearbrook. (CBC News)

A bell-shaped hole in turf

Armstrong contacted the groundskeeper to see if he knew the whereabouts of the bell. He said no, but did recall recently filling up a hole beside the church that was the same shape as a bell.

Armstrong believes at least two people used a ladder early in the morning of May 21 to climb up to the belfry, detach the bell and drop it to the ground, before making a getaway.

"It had to take two people because the weight of the bell, you're probably looking at 250 to 300 pounds," Armstrong said.

John Armstrong discovered the bell was missing when he climbed up to the belfry to make repairs. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

A silent Sunday

Now the congregation of Trinity Anglican Church is praying whoever took the bell will have a change of heart, or that someone has seen something that will lead to its return.

The church was built in the late 1800s, serving local farming families, many of whose descendants continue to live in the area and worship there. The bell tower was added in 1924.

'This was sanctified ground,' a parishioner told Rev. Margo Whittaker. (Sandra Abma/CBC News) The small congregation is taking the theft of their bell very hard, Rev. Margo Whittaker said.

"People are really feeling hurt that a piece of their community is gone," Whittaker said.

Last Sunday was the first time in memory that the service began without the pealing of the bell, she added.

"There's a real missing piece to our worship, to our gathering, to our fellowship," Whittaker said. "It's as if our voices are gone."

The church has filed a police report and posted news about the missing bell on social media. Whittaker said it's too soon to begin to think of a replacement.

People at the church said the thieves likely believe they can sell the bell for its metal, but whether the bell had any monetary value isn't known.

"It's a crying shame," Armstrong said. "What value is it to them? It has more value to us."