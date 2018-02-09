An Ottawa man is accused of stealing clothing donation boxes right off the street from several charities.

The boxes were stolen and then painted to cover up not-for-profit organization logos before being placed back out in the community with a new name on the bins.

Selling used clothing from these donation bins is a profitable business than can garner as much as $10,000 per bin every month, according to Yvonne Dubé, general director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters' Outaouais chapter.

Her charity had five bins stolen this past November.

A month later, the charity's Ottawa chapter reported six of its bins had disappeared.

"I think it's terrible," said Dubé. "It's stealing from the poor. It's unbelievable."

Ottawa police have now located four of the 11 missing bins, but they haven't been returned yet.

Dubé says the ordeal has been a financial and emotional nightmare, costing her chapter an estimated $100,000 in lost revenue and replacement bins.

That money goes to youth programs in the area.

"The level of stress, the panic," said Dubé. "This is our only way of financing ourselves, it was like we were going to close the door if it doesn't stop."

Yvonne Dubé, general director of Big Brothers Big Sisters' Outaouais chapter, has started placing GPS trackers on her charity's used-clothing bins to prevent future thefts. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Bins weigh nearly 500 kilograms

When the crime was first reported in the fall, Gatineau police called it an "unusual" type of theft.

The bins are solid steel and weigh almost 500 kilograms.

Surveillance footage from a gas station around the time of the crime revealed how thieves could pull off a heist like this.

In one case, a large rental truck pulled into a parking lot and several men jumped out to load a metal donation bin in the back before driving off.

Surveillance footage combined with a tip from the public led Ottawa police to a self-storage property in south Ottawa, where officers executed a search warrant in mid-January and found multiple stolen donation clothing bins.

CBC News visited the site Thursday and counted roughly a dozen donation bins sitting in the snow beside a tractor trailer and a truck.

Ottawa police charged the accused with possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and two counts of mischief.

Other not-for-profits donation bins were found on site. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'This was an eye-opener for us'

Susan Ingram, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa, said she identified one of her charity's bins inside a trailer when police executed a search warrant last month.

The charity's Outaouis chapter also found three of its bins on the property. The once-purple steel bins were painted white, but were identifiable because there was carpeting inside.

"It was disappointing and a little shocking to be honest," said Ingram. "This was an eye-opener for us. I just can't believe someone would do that."

"It upsets me because we're really trying to do good with the money that we're able to bring in because of these clothing donations," she added.

Big Brothers Big Sisters now believe the seven remaining bins that are still missing could be repainted and out in the community.

It's warning the public to check the name on bins before donating used clothing.

It still needs to recover the donation bins that police located in Richmond, but is worried about how much it could cost to remove the bins that are frozen to the ground and transport them back to Ottawa.

"It doesn't make sense for us to be spending money to go out and recover this," said Ingram.

CBC News counted roughly a dozen clothing bins on the premises of 613 Storage in Richmond where a client was renting outdoor space. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Client will be evicted from storage facility

The owner of the storage facility where the bins were found, John Kenny, spoke to CBC News from Arizona.

He was unaware allegedly stolen property was on the premises of 613Storage. A client had rented an outdoor space and said he was in the used-clothing business, he said.

Kenny said he didn't become aware of problem until he was contacted by police. The property is a 24-hour access facility that doesn't have an office on site.

"I own four self-storage facilities, I've got 3,000 clients," said Kenny.

"I can't police what people put in the bays. They come after hours and they come during the day. We don't go and inspect what they're doing every time they're in there."

Kenny says he does not condone criminal activity and says the client will be evicted from the property since charges have been laid.