People who rely on Gatineau's public transit system to get around can expect to pay more in the new year.

The price for a regular monthly adult pass will rise from $95 to $97, while the cost of a single ticket will climb from $3.75 to $3.85.

The rate increase was approved Thursday evening by the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) board of directors.

It's the second year in a row the board has approved a rate increase of 1.9 per cent.

STO's new president, Myriam Nadeau, said the transportation agency is facing rising operating costs.

"We have to deal with the annual growth costs that come up, whether it's in the grocery basket, when we put gas in our car, but also when we take public transit," she said.

The budget also includes includes lower-priced fares for families with limited incomes. It will offer a 30 per cent discount on the monthly pass, and on a prepaid single pass. They'll cost $64 — the same price as students under 20 pay — and $2.60 respectively.

The STO budget is scheduled to be approved by Gatineau city council on Dec. 18.