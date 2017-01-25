More than 70 Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus trips were cancelled Wednesday morning as pressure tactics by drivers and maintenance workers continue in Gatineau, Que.

Routes 22, 25, 33, 35, 38, 40, 44, 60, 63, 64 and 70 were affected.

The union representing 485 drivers and 115 maintenance workers said Friday that it would use pressure tactics for now, rather than invoke its strike mandate, over rocky negotiations to renew a collective agreement.

Several trips were cancelled Tuesday, and on Monday, 14 trips were cancelled during rush hour, including on the Rapibus line. The STO also said there were delays of six to seven minutes.

While there could still be a strike at some point, STO employees are only undertaking on-the-job pressure tactics for now — such as refusing to work overtime and special events, like Winterlude, and sending buses to the garage for any defect, no matter how seemingly minor.

The union has said deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in the negotiations