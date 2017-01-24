Thirty Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) drivers were unable to go out on their regular routes in Gatineau this morning, as their buses remained in the garage for mechanical inspections, according to union leader Félix Gendron.

The union, which represents 485 drivers and 115 maintenance workers, said Friday that it would use pressure tactics for now, rather than invoke its strike mandate, over rocky negotiations to renew a collective agreement.

The STO said several trip were cancelled including routes 100 (7:17 a.m., 7:25 a.m., 7:28 a.m. and 8:12 a.m.), 200 (6:26 a.m., 7:20 a.m., 7:28 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 8:22 a.m.) 45 (7:11 a.m.) and 47 (7:11 a.m.).

On Monday, 14 trips were cancelled during rush hour, including on the Rapibus line. The STO also said that there were delays of six to seven minutes.

While there could still be a strike at some point, STO employees are only undertaking on-the-job pressure tactics for now — such as refusing to work overtime and special events, like Winterlude, and sending buses to the garage for any defect, no matter how seemingly minor.

The union has said deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in the negotiations