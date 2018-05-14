STO getting $36M from federal, Quebec governments

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) is getting $36 million from the federal and Quebec governments for eight transit projects.

Area politicians announced the funding dollars Monday.

The funding will help STO buy 36 hybrid buses, said Andre Fortin, Quebec's minister of transportation, as part of one of the projects. Some of them will replace aging buses, while others are new and will be added to busy STO routes.

The STO will also redevelop park-and-ride lots for transit users in Masson-Angers and Buckingham.

Ottawa is contributing just over $20 million, and about $16 million will come from the province. STO will chip in about $4 million for the projects.