STO sees bump in January ridership

Gatineau's public transportation system boosted its ridership numbers by 3.7 per cent in January.

Société de transport de l'Outaouais​ (STO) attributes the bump to the introduction of their social fare — a lower fare rate for individuals living below the poverty line — which came into effect Jan. 1.

While Ottawa has had such a fare since 2016, STO's social fare is the first of its kind in Quebec.

The social fare is 30 per cent less than the regular fare for both the monthly and single passes.

STO has received 600 requests for social fares so far.

Myriam Nadeau, STO's president, is aiming to spread similar fares across the province. She has recently been appointed vice-chair of the board of directors for L'Association du transport urbain du Québec (L'ATUQ).

"One of my interests in this position is to be able to bring the option of social pricing across Québec," Nadeau told Radio-Canada in French.

L'ATUQ represents nine transportation systems in Quebec, including Montreal and Québec City.