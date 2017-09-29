The union representing Gatineau public transit drivers and maintenance workers is accusing the company's managers of altering the terms of an agreement reached two weeks ago, just ahead of ratification.

Syndicat uni du transport Local 591 alleges that during the contract negotiation process, Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) agreed to deal with 697 unsettled grievances filed by union members.

But STO management said 806 of those grievances were never part of the deal, and claimed the company's position — that the unsettled grievances would be dealt with after the tentative agreement was ratified — was made clear from the outset.

The union submitted both the tentative agreement and the unsettled grievances for approval, but at an STO board meeting Thursday night, the STO approved the agreement only.

STO accuses union of being difficult

STO board chair Coun. Gilles Carpentier said the STO acted in good faith during negotiations and conducted them with respect.

He also accused STU Local 591 of being difficult to work with throughout the negotiation process, and claimed the union went to excessive lengths to have legal counsel present at all times during the talks.

SUT president Félix Gendron said the union has video evidence of an agreement over the unsettled grievances, and said it's considering filing a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.