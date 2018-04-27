STO to boost bus service, especially in west Gatineau

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) is spending $3.8 million on late-summer bus service improvements, with a focus on the city's Aylmer and Plateau sectors.

More than $2 million of the money will go toward improving bus routes in west Gatineau.

Route 34 run will now run every 10 minutes instead of every 15 minutes until 10 p.m., and will take a new route along boulevard du Plateau, boulevard des Grives and rue de l'Atmosphère.

Route 39 service will be extended until 11:30 p.m., except on Sundays, and will take chemin Pink, boulevard des Grives et boulevard du Plateau.

The STO board approved the changes Thursday night. The changes will take effect Aug. 27

STO director general Line Thiffeault said in a statement the changes reflect the needs of its riders, and the priorities of the board and the city.