Gatineau transit drivers and maintenance workers have voted in favour of a new collective agreement, bringing an end to nearly three years of labour uncertainty.

Roughly two-thirds of the 526 unionized Societé de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) employees who cast ballots Friday were in favour of the new agreement, which runs until the end of 2019.

The agreement includes a pay hike of nearly 10 per cent, as well as a lump sum payment and "premiums" for STO workers that are granted to other transportation companies in Quebec.

Union members had been without a contract since 2014.

Earlier in 2017, STO transit workers engaged in rotating one-day strikes after contract negotiations with STO management failed to resolve their differences.

The union ended the tactic after three weeks, choosing instead to the resolve the impasse with a mediator appointed by the Ministry of Labour.