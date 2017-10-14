A Stittsville sketch artist is taking his talents from the courtroom to the small screen, lending his pencil to CBC TV's Alias Grace.

The show needed a courtroom sketch artist and turned to Greg Banning, who has worked sketching real trials, like that of Senator Mike Duffy.

Banning was called upon to create the sketch of Grace Marks, the real-life servant portrayed in Margaret Atwood's adapted-for-TV bestseller.

Greg Banning was a courtroom sketch artist for the Mike Duffy trial in Ottawa in 2015. (Greg Banning)

Based on real trial in Upper Canada

Atwood's book details Marks' story, who, along with another servant, James McDermott, was convicted of murdering a wealthy farmer and his housekeeper in 1843. The book starts after she's already served 15 years in the Kingston Penitentiary.

Banning admits he never actually finished reading the book.

He first did a sketch for the producers, then was invited to take a part on the show — that of the 1843 courtroom sketch artist.

A 'courtroom' sketch of actor Kerr Logan portraying convicted murderer James McDermott. (Greg Banning)

"At first they wanted me to replicate the original drawings that were done in the court. That's what I did. Then, when it was on the set, I was sort of pretending to be drawing," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Instead of using the original courtroom sketches, the producers wanted the actor's faces on the new sketches.

However, Banning said the Sarah Gadon, the actress who plays Grace wasn't too impressed with the sketch.

"I think she did say that it was a terrible likeness of her. It was done on purpose though."

Maybe heat was a factor. Banning said during filming he, "sat for eight hours in wool clothing in a 35-degree room until it was time for my scene."

Greg Banning sketched actress Sarah Gadon as Alias Grace while he was filming his courtroom scene. (Greg Banning)

Banning borrows David Cronenberg's glasses for his part

There was another problem with Banning's character.

He wasn't supposed to wear glasses, but Banning does, especially since he was expected to draw during the scene.

"So the art director went out and found a pair of glasses and came back and it turns out, they were David Cronenberg's glasses, that supposedly he used in another scene. And I'm supposed to use these but he said, 'be very careful with these glasses' "

The miniseries, which was ​written and produced by Sarah Polley, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on CBC TV.