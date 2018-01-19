Stittsville students tired of trekking to class 20 kilometres away will soon get a public high school of their own.

The Ontario government is investing $37 million into a new public secondary school in the southwest Ottawa community that will accommodate approximately 1,350 students.

Bob Chiarelli, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean, made the announcement Friday morning.

Stittsville currently has a Catholic high school, but public school students must travel to South Carleton High School in Richmond.

Parents pushed for school

Parents in Stittsville have been pressing the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) for a secondary school in their community of about 30,000 people for some time.

"It's difficult for students and parents," parent Jenny Guth told CBC News last January ahead of a presentation to the OCDSB.

"We're simply wanting something that will keep our kids here and allow them to stay in the community and contribute to the community."

Guth and other parents conducted an online survey about the issue.

Of the 1,700 respondents, 90 per cent agreed or strongly agreed that Stittsville should have its own public high school.

A new school in Stittsville has been on the OCDSB's top 10 list of priorities since 2006.

Stittsville used to be Ottawa's smallest ward by population in 2006, with just 19,410 residents, but between 2006 and 2011 its population ballooned by more than 36 per cent.

The location of the new school has not been decided yet, but developers have set aside several pieces of land as potential sites.

The school board said it has also set aside some land near the intersection of Fernbank and Shea roads, but nothing has been finalized.

The board hopes the school will open by 2021.