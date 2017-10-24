A Stittsville community has asked planning committee to put off approving a large subdivision down the road until they've had a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

Richcraft Homes is asking the city's planning committee to rezone a large parcel of land on Maple Grove Road for 945 residential units.

Part of the development is expected to be built on the former floodplain of the Carp River, which is currently under construction to alleviate flood concerns.

A draft for the planned Richcraft subdivision on Maple Grove Road in Stittsville. (City of Ottawa)

The proposal includes townhomes, detached houses and low-rise apartment buildings. It also includes some commercial development along south side of Maple Grove Road, which is currently entirely residential.

The new subdivision will be built right beside an existing Mattamy development called Fairwinds. The community group wrote to Stittsville Coun. Shad Qadri asking him to put off the decision until next month to give residents a chance to review the proposal and give their feedback.

A city report tabled last week said there was a public meeting held in the community. The city received six responses at that meeting, which included concerns about the Carp River restoration project and the timing of the development.

Qadri said Saturday he doesn't foresee any problems with the Richcraft subdivision because the draft site plan has already been approved.

"Now we're coming into fixing the nitty gritty in terms of zoning areas in the subdivision plan," he said.

The planning committee will consider the zoning proposal Tuesday morning.