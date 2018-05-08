Stittsville football dome gets committee's OK

Stittsville could soon become home to a year-round football facility similar to domes that already exist for soccer and other sports.

The city's planning committee approved the $6-million air-filled dome at Paul Desmarais High School Tuesday. The facility would include a football field, clubhouse, offices, change rooms and snack bar.

The dome would be 23.5 metres high — taller than is normally allowed in the industrial area surrounding the school.

The facility will be used by the school's football team, and will also be open to the community. It's not clear whether the school will charge other sports teams to use the facility.

"It will foster an active lifestyle in the community," Stittsville Coun. Shad Qadri told the committee. "It does provide another recreation facility available to the community."

The school hopes to have the field ready by the end of November. The proposal still needs the approval of city council.