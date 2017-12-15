A 29-year-old Ottawa man has been found not criminally responsible for beating his mother to death in her Sandy Hill home in August.

Rachelle Mair, 66, was found dead at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, after police were called to her apartment at 85 Range Rd. near Templeton Street to deal with a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found her son Steven Mair in distress in a hallway. He led officers to a room where Rachelle Mair's body was found and was later arrested.

A neighbour said Steven Mair was almost naked, and was yelling and screaming.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

Thursday's ruling places Mair under the care of the Ontario Review Board, the body responsible for reviewing the status of anyone found to be not criminally responsible or unfit to stand trial on account of a mental disorder.

Rachelle Mair left behind her four children, as well as grandchildren.