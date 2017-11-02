Frustrated parents in Kanata had to scramble to make other plans for their children this morning after an elementary school had to close for the second time this week because of weather-related plumbing problems.

Stephen Leacock Public School emailed, texted or called parents just before the start of classes Thursday to tell them not to bring their children to school, or to return to pick them up if they'd already been dropped off.

According to principal Genevieve Gauthier-King, the school's drains aren't functioning and toilets can't be flushed, prompting fears of a sewer backup

The notice went out to parents as soon as the problem was discovered, she said, but eight school buses had already dropped off students by that time. Staff planned to remain at the school until all the children are picked up.

Gauthier-King couldn't say whether the school will reopen Friday.

Large puddles cover the lawn in front of Stephen Leacock Public School. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

'Very inconvenient'

Many parents said they had either arrived at work or were on their way there when they got the call telling them to turn around.

"[It's] very, very inconvenient. I feel sorry for the kids who don't have anyone to come and pick them up," said Roshini Nadarajah, who was able to drive over to the school to pick up her 6-year-old granddaughter relatively quickly.

But Kerry Steiner, who works as a music teacher at a nearby school, said he was forced to take the day off work to pick up his two young children. He was already at work by the time he received the alert and had to arrange for another teacher to take over his classes.

"The inconvenience is with the people who have to cover for me.... I can't just leave the students unattended," he said.

Roshini Nadarajah had to pick up her 6-year-old granddaughter from the school Thursday morning. (David Richard/CBC)

2nd closure in 4 days

This is the second time in four days the school had to close because of the risk of a sewer backup. On Monday the school experienced similar plumbing problems after a massive storm dumped record rainfall across the region.

Between Sunday and Monday morning, 98 millimetres of rain fell on Ottawa, surpassing the average month-long rainfall of 86 millimetres. Charles H. Hulse Public School on Alta Vista Drive also had to close its doors Monday after losing power.

The school board said the sewer problems are city-related. No one from the city was made available Thursday morning for an interview.

Steiner said he'd like to see city address infrastructure problems at Stephen Leacock, which is more than 50 years old.

"It might be time to just completely revamp it, right? Because it's starting to create bigger problems."