Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée, the Liberal MNA for Gatineau, will not be running in the provincial election next fall, Radio-Canada has confirmed.

The high-profile member of the Quebec Liberals has represented her riding since 2007.

She is the first member of Premier Philippe Couillard's cabinet to announce they won't be up for re-election on October 1.

As justice minister, Vallée was the target of criticism for the government's controversial face-covering ban, Bill 62.

She also had to deal with delays in the justice system after the Jordan decision, which set guidelines for when a case should be thrown out over delays.

As a cabinet minister from the Outaouais, she's faced frustration from residents over the response to last spring's severe flooding.



