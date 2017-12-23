Friends of the Gatineau woman who died in a bus crash in Mexico this week are rallying to help her family and two young daughters, as they prepare for their first Christmas without her.

Stephanie Horwood, 42, was one of 12 people who died when a bus carrying tourists flipped onto a highway in eastern Mexico on Tuesday.

Dozens of people were injured in the Dec. 19 crash, which occurred about 175 kilometres south of Tulum.

Horwood was on a tour to see Mayan ruins with her partner, Fred Reinthaler, and their two daughters, aged 9 and 11.

Flora Kodl, who has known Horwood for 15 years, said it's been difficult to process the news of her death.

"It's something you just think it's a nightmare and you're going to wake up from," Kodl said.

'A ray of light'

Kodl remembered Horwood's generous and adventurous spirit, noting that the friends shared a love of camping and the outdoors.

"She would give the sweater off her own back. She was one of those women. Selfless — that describes her the best," Kodl said.

Flora Kodl, a friend of Stephanie Horwood, said friends have rallied to support the family after Horwood's death as a result of a bus crash in Mexico on Dec. 19, 2017. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"She's just one of those people you instantly fall in love with. She's just a ray of light for me, and a really great mom."

Kodl said it's been difficult to process the loss. As she looked at a picture of her and Horwood at a music festival, she was overcome with tears.

Partner returns to hospital

Gatineau's local health authority has said it will be providing medical services and psychological support to Horwood's partner and their two children.

Since he returned to the city, Reinthaler has been hospitalized for his leg injuries, Kodl said.

Carole Pommet, Reinthaler's mother, said her son has been in great emotional and physical pain since the crash and is now using a wheelchair.

Christmas at a time of loss

Members of the couple's extended family have stepped in to help the young girls as they prepare for their first Christmas without their mother.

"Christmas in their house was full of life and colour, and they always made it a really pleasant and magical experience for the girls," Kodl said.

Stephanie Horwood, 42, from Gatineau, Que., died in a bus crash in Mexico that killed 12 people. (Facebook)

"Their aunties are going to try to create a Christmas for them, just to help ease the pain, I guess. And be there for the girls and for Fred once he returns home."

Kodl said friends have prepared home-cooked meals for the family and are raising money online to help with the family's expenses.

She said they're trying to coordinate their efforts to avoid overwhelming the family as they grieve.

Meanwhile, Horwood's family is working to have her remains transported to her hometown of St. John's, where they will hold the funeral.

A separate service will also be held in Gatineau.