Eastern Ontario workers say U.S. tariffs will harm jobs, increase prices

Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports in the United States are starting to impact prices of big-ticket items in Ottawa, while creating destabilizing steel mill jobs in the area, local suppliers warn.

The tariffs — recently imposed on Canadian and EU materials — are expected to be a hot topic at this weekend's G7 in Charlevoix, Que.

Even before the tariffs on U.S. allies were announced, 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on imported aluminum, Sean Benson said suppliers warned him that swimming pools would get more expensive due to the rising cost of steel and aluminum.

"We received notice from our suppliers that prices are going to go up for in-ground pools they already have," said Benson, a manager at Campbell Pools in Orléans.

The price of above-ground pools made with aluminum is increasing by $200 to $300, according to Benson.

The installation of in-ground pools that use steel — as opposed to polymer, fibreglass or concrete methods— is already more expensive because they are ordered on purchase.

"On the in-ground pools that could be upwards of a $1,000 more on [a] $30,000 project. It adds up," he said.

RVs face price hike

Serge Lafrance, a manager at Orléans RV, said recreational campers are vulnerable to these kinds of trade conflicts.

"90 per cent of the manufacturers of RVs (recreational vehicles) are in the [United] States," he said. "All the frame components, all the siding are affected so it's a big part of the RV."

Lafrance said the current models in stock aren't affected, but the tariffs could soon add "many thousands" of dollars to prices in the coming years.

Serge Lafrance, a manager at Orléans RV, said he hopes that Canadian and U.S. leaders realize that increasing the cost of steel and aluminum has ripple effects for consumers, retailers and manufacturers. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Destabilizing steel jobs

The tariffs have also created uncertainty at the Ivaco Rolling Mills in L'Orignal, which employs 600 people. About 450 of the workers are members of the United Steelworkers Union.

David Lipton, a staff representative with the union's Ottawa branch, worked at Ivaco until the early 1990s.

"The effect of the tariffs is going to destabilize that company and we're worried that it's going to destabilize the jobs of our members as well," he said.

David Lipton is a staff representative with the United Steelworkers in Ottawa. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ivaco sells 75 per cent of its product to the United States and the company is working to keep production going despite the tariffs, Lipton said.

He said the trade action is unfair and unfounded and he would like to see the Trudeau government stand up for steelworkers during the G7 summit.

Lipton said he hopes the American public will realize that the tariffs should end because the North American steel and manufacturing markets are highly integrated.