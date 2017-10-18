The installation of the Stanley Cup monument at the intersection of Sparks and Elgin Street in Ottawa is officially underway, and is expected to be completed in December.

The monument was designed last year by a Montreal-based team called Covit/Nguyen/NORR. Their tribute to Lord Frederick Stanley beat out the designs of seven other teams.

An artistic rendering of the future Stanley Cup monument that's scheduled to be completed at the corner of Elgin and Sparks streets by December 2017. (Covit/Nguyen/NORR)

The structure will sit on a small rink, and will be embedded with stainless steel lines designed to evoke skate marks. There will also be 39 granite discs engraved with the names of the Stanley Cup winners from 1893 to 2017.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Lord Stanley's donation of the cup that has been named in his honour.

NHL game, Parliament Hill rink also coming in December

The completion of the monument will be just part of hockey celebrations in Ottawa in December.

The Senators will also host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor NHL game at TD Place on December 16.

Canadian Heritage is also partnering with the Ottawa Senators and the Bell Capital Cup to build the first ever NHL-sized skating rink on Parliament Hill as part of the closing events for Canada's 150 celebrations.

The rink is expected to be open from Dec. 7 to 31.