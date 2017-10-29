A monument of the Stanley Cup was unveiled in Ottawa Saturday night.

Lord Stanley's Gift now stands at the corner of Elgin and Sparks streets as a celebration of the 125th anniversary of the cup. It also commemorates the centennial of the NHL and Canada's sesquicentennial.

"It's going to be a great tourism draw, it's a tribute to our history as a hockey country and a hockey city," said Mayor Jim Watson.

"The hockey stars aligned for this year and it's a beautiful addition to our streetscape."

The monument was shrouded in balloons before the big reveal. (Elise von Scheel/CBC News)

Dignitaries including Ottawa Senators president Tom Anselmi and hockey legend Lanny McDonald were present for the ceremony.

The site is just steps away from where Lord Stanley of Preston, a former Governor General of Canada, gifted the cup.

"What a great tribute to the game," McDonald said. "To be here in Ottawa where it all started … is absolutely fabulous"

The monument was donated to the City of Ottawa, with funding from the federal government, the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League.