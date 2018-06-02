Parliament Hill stairs closed for the summer - and possibly longer

A stairway connecting Parliament Hill with the Ottawa River shoreline will remain closed all summer — and it's not clear when it will reopen.

The recently built stairs, which are popular with runners and walkers, are currently closed because of construction on Parliament Hill's new visitor welcome centre, said Michèle LaRose, a spokesperson with Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The first phase of the four-storey centre is timed to coincide with the $863-million rehabilitation of the West Block.

Currently, the overhauled West Block is set to open this fall with MPs moving over the summer into the new House of Commons.

The top of the stairs on Parliament Hill is right in the middle of the construction site.

Once the centre is complete, work will then begin on a temporary loading dock to "support Parliamentary operations" during the long closure of Centre Block, LaRose said.

The rehabilitation of Centre Block is expected to take at least ten years.

She said they're still analyzing the issue, but they expect the stairs will reopen when that temporary loading dock is complete.

"When the construction of the temporary loading dock is complete, the current plan is to have the stairs remain open to the public for the remainder of the rehabilitation program."

LaRose said the stairs themselves are in excellent condition, but they need to remain closed to keep people safe.