A male was stabbed in the chest and another was hurt in Vanier early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police said in a news release they got a call about a disturbance on Mayfield Street, near the intersection of McArthur Avenue and the Vanier Parkway, at 12:20 a.m.

Two males had been wounded by what police described as an "edged weapon." One of them had been stabbed in the chest.

Neither was in life-threatening condition, police said, and neither gave a statement to police.

Police said there are no suspects and they don't know of any other witnesses right now, so they're asking for anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers or the Ottawa police app.