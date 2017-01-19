Two intoxicated men were stabbed at the Pinecrest transit station on Wednesday night.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m., near Highway 417 and Pinecrest Road, Ottawa police said.

The two men suffered stab wounds to their upper torsos, Ottawa paramedics said. They were taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in serious but stable condition.

The men were not immediately co-operating with the investigation, police added. No video of the incident has been recovered.

The investigation continues.