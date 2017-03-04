Police have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder after two people were injured in their home on Proulx Drive in Orléans — including a man who was stabbed in the neck.

Officers were called to the home at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, where they found a 53-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and chest, the Ottawa Police Service said.

The injured man's wife, 54, was also injured, according to police, but she was not stabbed.

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest and neck and his wife injured Friday night in Orléans. (CBC)

Paramedics said the couple were in stable condition when they were brought to hospital.

After patrolling the area, police said they found the 19-year-old man a short distance from the home.

They said the man was carrying a weapon at the time of his arrest.

Along with attempted murder, police said the man has also been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

No other suspects are being sought, police said.