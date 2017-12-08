Two people were seriously injured in a Friday afternoon stabbing in Vanier.

Police were initially called to reports of a collision at Montreal Road and Brittany Drive around noon.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman, both in their 40s, with stab wounds.

It is believed the man assaulted the woman in a nearby store, sustained stab wounds himself and then fled, only to be struck by a car, police said.

The man is currently in life-threatening condition, suffering a broken femur and head injury as a result of the collision.

The woman is in serious by stable condition. Both are in hospital now.