Ottawa police have arrested one man after a stabbing last night in the ByWard Market.



The stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. on Murray Street near Cumberland Street.

Ottawa paramedics said Tuesday night that the victim suffered significant blood loss and was taken to the Ottawa hospital's trauma centre for treatment.

Police said Wednesday morning his injuries were not life threatening and he was now in stable condition.

One man was arrested shortly after the stabbing, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning to face charges.

