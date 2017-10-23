The Sûreté du Québec showed off its redesigned car in Gatineau Monday, saying residents in the Outaouais should start seeing them by the end of the year.

The SQ said Monday around 225 of the black, white, yellow and olive green cars are in service in some parts of the province.

A total of 1,100 cars are ready to replace their old model once their odometers hit 200,000 kilometres, a process that should take about three years.

In west Quebec, the first of these replacements should happen by the end of the year.

The SQ says the new cars are more visible and more energy efficient.

