A police officer with Sûreté du Québec was found guilty on Friday of dangerous driving causing death.

François Laurin was responding to an emergency call on June 16, 2012 when his speeding vehicle struck another car on Highway 148 near Papineauville, Que.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Éric Rompré, was killed.

Laurin was on his way to help a colleague transport an intoxicated person at Rockfest in Montebello when the collision occurred. He was traveling at 180 km/h, court heard.

Éric Rompré, 25, was killed when his car was struck by a Sureté du Québec vehicle in 2012. (Facebook)

The Crown had questioned why Laurin needed to travel at such a high speed for a call of that nature.

"We are pleased with the verdict," said Éric's father Richard Rompré. "As a family, it was really hard for us to go through that process."

The City of Montreal police investigated the accident and in 2013 filed one count of dangerous driving causing death against Laurin.

Laurin's trial began this fall, but his lawyers tried to have the trial set aside because of delays between filing charges and the commencement of court proceedings.