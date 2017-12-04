François Laurin is scheduled to serve one year behind bars after being found guilty in January of dangerous driving offences. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

A Sûreté du Québec police officer found guilty last January of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm is heading to jail.

François Laurin is scheduled to serve one year in jail for driving in excess of 180 km/h while responding to a call.

Laurin was on his way to support a fellow officer at the Montebello Rockfest in June 2012, when he collided with another car carrying Éric Rompré and his girlfriend Marie-Ève Bossé.

Rompré, 25, died as a result of the crash, while Bossé still suffers from the injuries she sustained, including head trauma.

Laurin was sentenced to one year for dangerous driving causing death, eight months to be served concurrently for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and two years of probation. He will also have to serve 150 hours of community service, and is prohibited from driving for 30 months.

The Crown had called for a two-year sentence for dangerous driving causing death, 16 months to be served concurrently for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and a four-year driving ban.

Laurin's defence instead asked for six months for the first charge, four months for the second charge, 150 hours of community service, and a one-year driving ban.

A 28-year veteran, Laurin was suspended without pay by the Sûreté du Québec.