A 19-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy following a stabbing on Spruce Street earlier this month but Ottawa police continue to search for a 19-year-old man for a series of charges in the same case, including attempted murder.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the stabbing on Spruce Street near Rochester Street around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. 

Keluntung Samura attempted murder suspect Jan 2016

Keluntung Samura, 19, is wanted by Ottawa police on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and more. (Ottawa police)

On Jan. 13, police said that a 27-year-old man had been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and accessory after the fact to commit an offence. 

A 21-year-old woman was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an offence.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Keluntung Samura, a 19-year-old man, is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to apply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).