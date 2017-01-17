A 19-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy following a stabbing on Spruce Street earlier this month but Ottawa police continue to search for a 19-year-old man for a series of charges in the same case, including attempted murder.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the stabbing on Spruce Street near Rochester Street around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Keluntung Samura, 19, is wanted by Ottawa police on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and more. (Ottawa police)

On Jan. 13, police said that a 27-year-old man had been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and accessory after the fact to commit an offence.

A 21-year-old woman was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an offence.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Keluntung Samura, a 19-year-old man, is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to apply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).