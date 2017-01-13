Ottawa police have issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault following a stabbing on Spruce Street last week. Two other people are also facing charges.

The stabbing happened on Spruce near Rochester Street around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Keluntung Samura, 19, is wanted by Ottawa police on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and more. (Ottawa police)

On Friday, police announced a 27-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and accessory after the fact to commit an offence.

A 21-year-old woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an offence.

Keluntung Samura, a 19-year-old man, is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to apply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).