A west Ottawa sports dome that had been closed for nearly a month after unexpectedly deflating has finally reopened to the public.

The facility managers for the Superdome Sports Centre in Nepean announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the inflatable dome was once again "fully operational."

As of 3 p.m. today (May 5), the Superdome at Ben Franklin Park is back to fully operation. Our statement here. pic.twitter.com/hgBldvsndr — @SuperdomesOTT

The Ben Franklin Park dome, at the intersection of West Hunt Club and Greenbank roads, went flat about one month ago and had been closed ever since.

On the weekend, crews were able to reinflate the dome, but it remained off-limits to the public until today.

The dome is used for such indoor sports as soccer, rugby, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee.

One man who was hitting golf balls inside the dome when it collapsed on April 10 told CBC News at the time it sounded as if there had been a "quite dramatic" rip along one of the dome's seams.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene after the collapse. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the deflation has not been revealed.