Manitoba, this is all your fault.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa region, as between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected to fall between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning.

The upcoming snowfall is being blamed on a low pressure system heading eastwards from northern Manitoba, the weather agency said.

Of course, the city is already wrapped in a wintry blanket, after 28 centimetres of snow fell on Sunday and more precipitation came down today.

The bulk of the next bout of snow will fall Tuesday night and on Wednesday, Environment Canada said.

As for why Environment Canada isn't issuing a warning: at no point over the next few days is more than 15 centimetres of snow forecasted to fall during a 24-hour period.