It appears Ottawa could see a repeat of last weekend's wet and wild weather.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Friday warning of the potential for "significant" rainfall amounts on Sunday.

The region could see between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain as a low pressure system from the western U.S. will make its way to southern Ontario over the weekend.

Earlier this week, Ottawa broke the annual rainfall record, which was set in 1972, after a weekend storm flooded streets in the Outaouais and cut power to thousands of households.