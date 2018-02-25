A grocery store and a nearby intersection have been blocked off after what Ottawa police are calling a "police-involved" shooting.

As of 8:30 p.m., at least five police vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of the Metro grocery store at the intersection of Wellington Street W. and Carleton Avenue.

The parking lot was also cordoned off with police tape. Police had also blocked off the intersection of Spencer Street and Western Avenue.

As of 9 p.m., police had not provided any details to CBC News about the shooting victim or their injuries — nor had they confirmed whether Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was investigating.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates incidents involving police where there have been allegations of sexual assault, serious injury or death.