Residents can have their say about the planned revitalization of Sparks Street at a town hall being held Saturday morning.
The city wants ideas about how the pedestrian mall should be updated. Everything from how the mall functions, to its heritage aspects, current programming, amenities and transportation access are on the table.
The town hall is being held in council chambers at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 13, with opening remarks scheduled for 9 a.m.
Heading into the meeting, CBC captured the Sparks Street pedestrian mall on 360-degree video. The following five videos each capture a different block of the mall. Click and drag your mouse to check them out from every angle.
What do you think about the mall? What should change? Leave your comments below this story.
Elgin to Metcalfe
Metcalfe to O'Connor
O'Connor to Bank
Bank to Kent
Kent to Lyon
