A 60-room hotel will be built at the Nordik Spa-Nature site in Chelsea, Que., after a unanimous vote from the municipality's council.

The Nordik Group provided two options to the municipality, one respecting existing zoning and another which required an adjustment to height and size restrictions.

That second option — called Option B — would save more trees during construction and have a smaller environmental footprint since it could take advantage of heating from the existing facilities, said Nordik Group CEO Martin Paquette.

Martin Paquette, CEO of the Nordik Group, said the hotel expansion approved by Chelsea council will mean less trees need to be cut. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

"Obviously it was the best option," he told CBC News after Monday's vote. "For people that followed the saga on social media, we [could] see the wind was turning."

Some residents expressed concerns that the hotel expansion could damage the rural character of the growing west Quebec municipality.

The design permitted under Chelsea's current rules would put buildings right along Old Chelsea Road, marring the view for incoming visitors, according to Nordik Group CEO Martin Paquette.

The municipality's current bylaws disallow buildings higher than 12 metres, and the area cannot exceed 1,500 square metres. The Nordik Group said following the existing zoning rules would require three two-storey buildings, rather than the one.

Paquette said two storeys of the proposed hotel would be underground.

Nordik Group's proposed design for the hotel would place it further back from the road, but required a Chelsea municipal councillors to approve a minor variance. (Nordik Spa-Nature)

Reforestation, conservation easement

Chelsea council did place some conditions on the rezoning of Nordik Spa-Nature. The facility will have to plant mature, indigenous trees in the area to make up for any trees that have to be chopped during construction.

Mayor Caryl Green said the resolution included a "conservation servitude," a municipal easement for the purpose of conservation that would restrict future building on the site.

"[The company] would be required to plant trees — and really, quite large trees — so that there is a screen. Coming up [Highway 5] you wouldn't see the buildings," she said.

The hotel will be built near this restaurant on the Spa Nordik property. It will take advantage of heating for neighbouring buildings to be more effecient. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

The idea of planting trees already fit with the Nordik Group's philosophy and that the easement will be a way to protect Chelsea's character in the long term, Paquette said.

"In the future, if the Nordik does any other development, that portion of the mountain would be protected and we agree to protect that look and feel when we are coming into the village," he aid.

Paquette said the hotel will begin construction this winter and plans to open to guests in 2019.