Fire forces 6 from South Keys home

Fire forced six adults from their home on Southgate Road in the Ottawa's South Keys neighbourhood Friday morning.

Neighbours reported smoke, flames from house on Southgate Road just after 8 a.m.

CBC News ·
Six adults escaped safely from a home on Southgate Road in South Keys after it caught fire Friday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

911 callers reported smoke, then fire coming from the home just after 8 a.m., said Ottawa Fire Services.

The rear of the house was damaged by the flames.

The rear of the house was damaged by the flames. Neighbouring homes sustained minor damage. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

There were no injuries, but the six adults who had been living there won't be able to return for now.

Nearby homes sustained "minimal" damage, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.

