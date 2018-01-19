Fire forces 6 from South Keys home
Fire forced six adults from their home on Southgate Road in the Ottawa's South Keys neighbourhood Friday morning.
Neighbours reported smoke, flames from house on Southgate Road just after 8 a.m.
911 callers reported smoke, then fire coming from the home just after 8 a.m., said Ottawa Fire Services.
The rear of the house was damaged by the flames.
There were no injuries, but the six adults who had been living there won't be able to return for now.
Nearby homes sustained "minimal" damage, according to the fire department.
The cause is under investigation.