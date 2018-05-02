Skip to Main Content
Family forced out of South Keys home by fire

A family of four won't be able to return to their South Keys home after a late-night fire on Tuesday.

Flames spread to the attic of a home on Fontenay Crescent late Tuesday night

Flames spread to the attic of a home on Fontnenay Crescent in south Ottawa on Tuesday night. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Fire Services were called to the house on Fontenay Crescent, near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, at about 11:30 p.m. by people who saw smoke.

A fire at the back of the home had spread to the attic, firefighters said in a news release, with some damage to the house next door.

Two adults with two children ages three and four were out of the home safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Nobody was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the home that caught fire and $35,000 to the house next door.

The scorched roof of the home on Wednesday morning. (Moe Dardari)

