Family forced out of South Keys home by fire

A family of four won't be able to return to their South Keys home after a late-night fire on Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire Services were called to the house on Fontenay Crescent, near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, at about 11:30 p.m. by people who saw smoke.

A fire at the back of the home had spread to the attic, firefighters said in a news release, with some damage to the house next door.

Quick action by first arriving crews stopped the fire from causing more damage to the neighbouring house at 1317 Fontenay Crescent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/T36Qjm8TNX">pic.twitter.com/T36Qjm8TNX</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Two adults with two children ages three and four were out of the home safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Nobody was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the home that caught fire and $35,000 to the house next door.