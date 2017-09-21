A concrete company in Kingston, Ont., has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured by an industrial hose on a concrete pump truck in April 2016.

The injury happened at Sousa Ready Mix Inc. in the rural north Kingston neighbourhood of Glenburnie on April 18, the Ministry of Labour said in a media release Wednesday.

A worker was cleaning the outlet hose of a concrete pump truck, which typically involves placing a "priming ball" inside the hose and running the pump in reverse.

But the ball got stuck, and three workers were instructed to deal with it, the ministry said.

They used an air compressor to force air into the hose and dislodge the ball, but on their third try, "the first worker released a clamp from the discharge nozzle of the air compressor without first releasing the pressure from the air compressor," the ministry said.

Failed to take 'reasonable precaution'

"The supply hoses and fittings of the compressor were propelled into the ground and the discharge hose struck the first worker, who suffered several injuries."

A ministry investigation found the compressor was being used without a "whip check" component, which could have prevented the hose from releasing.

"As such, Sousa failed as an employer to take the reasonable precaution of ensuring that whip check connectors or other adequate restraining devices were available and/or used, contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act," the ministry said.

A justice of the peace in Kingston imposed a $70,000 fine and a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge Tuesday.