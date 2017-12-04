Another supervised injection site will open in Ottawa, this time at the Somerset West Community Health Centre (SWCHC) in Chinatown.

Health Canada granted the health centre's exemption application and funding for the program was provided by the province, the centre announced Monday.

In order to open the centre is awaiting provincial funds to renovate their existing building at 55 Eccles St., near Booth and Somerset streets.

There is no estimated opening date so far.

Somerset ward sees the second-highest number of drug overdoses in the city, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The SWCHC supervised injection site will join one operated by the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre. There is also a temporary site open on Clarence Street and a supervised injection trailer at the Shepherds of Good Hope homeless shelter.