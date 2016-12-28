Another software system is creating a headache for the federal government — now its the system for hiring freelance interpreters, facing its fifth delay, with implementation more than a year overdue and a growing chorus -- including a Senate Committee -- questioning whether it should go ahead at all.

A statement from a spokesperson with Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) told CBC in an email it still intends to implement the system, but will delay the project from January to March to "ensure all concerns raised by stakeholders are addressed."

Since 2014, PSPC has been preparing to launch the new procurement software system to replace decision making by staff within the Translation Bureau for awarding contracts to freelance interpreters.

Freelancers now perform 60 per cent of the government's spoken translation work, according to the Bureau.

The Official Languages Act requires French and English spoken translation for a range of government events, from sessions of Parliament to Supreme Court hearings to government conferences.

Senate Committee expresses concern

The government's decision to delay comes a week after the Senate Committee on Official languages sent a letter to Judy Foote, the Minister responsible for PSPC, asking the Minister to postpone the January 23 implementation "until further notice."

The committee chair and vice chair, Senators Claudette Tardiff and Rose-May Poirier, wrote in a media statement December 20."The committee members are concerned by the announcement of a new procurement system for language interpretation services since it could contravene principles enshrined in the Official Languages Act."

The statement said committee members became concerned after hearing from members of the International Association of Conference Interpreters, representing about 200 Canadian interpreters offering freelance services.

Interpreters welcome latest delay

The association -- supported by the union representing staff at the Translation Bureau -- has been public with its concern the hiring system's algorithm would be choosing live interpreters based on lowest bid verses the interpreter best suited for the job.

The association president, Nicole Gagnon welcomed news of the decision to postpone the hiring program.

"They'll be able to take the time to look at this a bit more closely," said Gagnon, "and see whether it needs to be reworked some more."

Gagnon said the stakes are high, since the quality of the hire determines whether the interpreter can deliver the promise of bilingualism guaranteed in Act.

Chronic delays, questions, amendments

The procurement tool has been plagued with glitches and delays often related to the process of loading up the system with pre-qualified interpreters.

This will be the fifth delay in the deadline for interpreters to participate in the "request for standing offers" (RFSO).

During training sessions this summer, the new tool failed to operate for trainers, with participants calling the sessions "a disaster," according to the Association.

There have been 15 amendments to the RFSO, following close to 200 questions from freelancers since last June.

Lowest bid for interpreting for Parliament

The latest concern from interpreters, according to the association, is a confirmation about whether "lowest bidder" trumps "best fit" in the algorithm for hiring interpreters for sessions of Parliament.

"Only the lowest offer principle applies (...)," was the response on the most recent list of answers to queries from interpreters posted on buyandsell.gc.ca December 20,

"From the beginning we've been assured it would not apply to the Parliamentary Service," said Gagnon who said interpreting for Parliamentary sessions involves a specialized skill.

Gagnon fears hiring based on lowest bid would compromise the quality of the work, "and if its compromising that, then its compromising the government's obligation under the Official Languages Act to provide quality service."

The statement from Me'shel Gulliver Bélanger with PSPC said "Public Service and Procurement Canada's priority is to support official languages and we are committed to ensuring that only high quality, certified interpreters are providing these services to the Government of Canada."

It goes on to state that the procurement tool itself was a "direct response" to recommendations from the Office of the Procurement Ombudsman in 2014 to ensure transparency and reduce the administrative headaches in hiring at the Translation Bureau.