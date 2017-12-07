More than 40 public delegations are signed up to speak to the City of Ottawa's community and protective services (CPS) committee about the 2018 budget Thursday, many of them seeking funding for new social agencies and cultural groups that are having trouble accessing city money for new initiatives.

While the city funds about 93 social agencies, many groups providing social and cultural services receive no funding. One of those is Operation Come Home, which does get money for housing, but none for its operating costs.

'Youth are dying due to long wait times for treatment.' - Elspeth McKay, Operation Come Home

"There are predators lurking in Centretown luring young people into the drug trade," Elspeth McKay of Operation Come Home told the committee, accompanied by Bank Street BIA executive director Christine Leadman, herself a former city councillor.

"Youth are dying due to long wait times for treatment," said McKay.

She said that four of her clients died this year, three from suicide and one from an overdose only a few weeks ago.

McKay said her organization has one staff member for every 25 youths. Even $20,000 would reduce the the ratio of workers to youth, so that staff could be more than "just security guards."

She called on the committee to allocate $250,000 to social agencies that do not receive renewable funding. ​However, that new money is unlikely.

"This year there is no on-ramp funding," said Janice Burelle, general manager of community and social services, adding that funding for new organizations ended in 2012.

She said the city is in discussions with various groups and is analyzing the "emerging needs in the community," but those talks are outside this year's budget discussions.

Not enough affordable housing

A number of groups spoke about the need for more affordable housing, including the Alliance to End Homelessness.

The alliance criticized the city for moving — for the fourth consecutive year — $4 million from the capital budget to operations, especially since the city built only 52 new social housing units in 2016, according to the alliance.

Euphrasie Emedi of the South-East Ottawa Community Health Centre wants council to increase property taxes by an additional one per cent to raise $15 million for affordable housing.

"I ask the city to consider a property tax increase of one per cent, a small fix to a large-scale problem," Euphrasie Emedi of the South-East Ottawa Community Health Centre said.

A one per cent tax increase would raise about $15 million for housing, but is unlikely to win favour among councillors who appear attached to Mayor Jim Watson's promise to hold the entire tax increases to just two per cent.

Less money for long-term care

The 2018 draft budget for CPS calls for an increase of $13.9 million over last year's budget for a total of $567.5 million. While the CPS budget is the single-largest chunk of the city's $3.4-billion operating budget, more than half of that total goes to funding fire and paramedic services.

One area that will see more money in 2018 is child care, which is getting a $31.3-million boost in funding, as well as 28 new full-time positions. All of that funding is coming from the province.

When the draft budget was released last month, the decrease in funding for city-run long-term care homes raised some eyebrows. Although the budget calls for an additional $1.7 million for the homes over what was budgeted last year, the total of $65.8 million is actually less than the city actually expects to spend in 2017.

The plan to decrease real spending is surprising given the controversy over the deplorable treatment of a few patients at some of the long-term care homes, which led city officials to launch a third-party investigation into how the homes are run.