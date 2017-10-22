We're still enjoying warm weather, even as winter slowly approaches.

This weekend was promising clear skies, balmy temperatures and beautiful fall colours.

We asked how you were spending some of the final days of our delayed summer. Here are some of our favourite responses.

This was breathtaking! Arrived in Ottawa in July. Summer was fun, Fall is even better! pic.twitter.com/BcACkAkYzf — @DarcyCudmore

Rugby on Parliament Hill! pic.twitter.com/1TcQ5fpmx8 — @OBBRFC

The Hunt for Red October ... I've been waiting all month to say that! #Sunset at Westboro Beach. #Ottawa #StormHour pic.twitter.com/1dDVj7fh27 — @NancyFromCanada

Not many warm and pleasant morning walks left with this little one😎🌞 pic.twitter.com/SM6rcFA2sv — @SraCarrie

Incredible day at Centennial Lake👍 pic.twitter.com/y4UY8KxHyk — @evcoopaloop