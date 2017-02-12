An Ottawa soccer team is banding together to score big money to make sure three of its star players, all newcomers to Canada, make it to an upcoming tournament in Europe.

Chris Roth, the coach of the West Ottawa Soccer Club's under-15 team, says player Dyan Vil, who was born in Haiti, even has a chance of making Canada's under-16 team, but his family can't afford to pay for the entire trip.

Now the rest of the team is canvassing door-to-door and selling raffle tickets so their whole team can go to Germany together.

Dyan Vil moved to Canada in 2010 from Haiti and said soccer helped him meet friends. (CBC)

"The whole team has rallied around them and I think that is also an indication of what this team is about, is that we work together, not just on the field, but also off the field," said Roth.

Vil, 14, moved to Canada in 2010 after an earthquake destroyed his home country.

He said playing soccer helped him integrate into Canada.

"Because when I came here I didn't really know a lot of people in English so when I talked to my teammates they introduced me to other people, and other coaches and other teams," he explained at practice Sunday.

$10,000 goal

Vil said his team's fundraising efforts have been overwhelming and could bring him that much closer to reaching his personal goals.

"My dream is to just play on a soccer team, professional. And just go places, go places around the world," he said.

Roth says the Germany trip would give the three star players — the other two are from the Republic of Congo and The Ivory Coast — a chance to play teams at a higher level and possibly catch the eye of scouts.

"All three of them, I can honestly say, are very talented players. It would actually break my heart not to see them go to Germany because it's also exposure for them," he said.

The team has a goal of raising $10,000 before the March trip, partly through Cause Square.

Roth says, so far, they're on track to get there.