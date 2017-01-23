Another snowstorm is expected to hit Ottawa and the surrounding region Tuesday, beginning in the early hours before the morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying as much as 15 centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets could fall Tuesday in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

"A strong and moisture-laden low pressure area is forecast to move northeast along the eastern seaboard of the United States tonight and Tuesday," the national weather agency advised.

"This storm track is close enough to eastern Ontario for significant snowfall to be an issue overnight and into Tuesday."

Snow in Ottawa is likely to begin at about 4 a.m. ET, according to CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black, who said he expects about two to three centimetres of snow by 7 a.m. and seven to 12 centimetres by the end of the day.

Snow starts just b4 4 am. 2-3cm on the ground by 7am. Total accum. 7-12 cm in Ottawa. More to the East. Low -3. High -2. Wind E 20+. B safe — @BlacksWeather

Regions east of Ottawa can expect more snow, said Black on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to wind down Tuesday night.

It advises travellers to be "aware of accumulating snow and low visibility in snow overnight into Tuesday, and adjust their travel plans accordingly."

The high temperature for Tuesday is expected to be –3 C.