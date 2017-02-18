Two snowmobilers suffered slight hypothermia but were otherwise unhurt after crashing into McLaurin Bay in east Gatineau early Saturday evening.

First responders were called to the site of the crash near Boulevard Maloney at around 6:30 p.m.

The two drivers were able to get out of the water themselves, but could only recover one of their snowmobiles, according to Gatineau police.

Aside from mild hypothermia, they were not injured, police said.

Temperatures in Ottawa-Gatineau rose to 8 C on Saturday, causing snow to melt and forcing the Saturday night closure of the Rideau Canal skateway.